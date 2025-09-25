Should you take your tax-free lump sum before the Autumn Budget?

The Autumn Budget is locked in for 26 November and once again, the iconic red briefcase is fuelling speculation.

Rumours that the Government might make changes to pension tax-free allowances are swirling again, similar whispers surfaced last year but nothing came of them. Right now, it’s all just speculation in the media. It's wise to stay informed, but hasty decisions based on uncertainty, could end up doing more harm than good.

Thinking about taking your tax-free lump sum?

Under current rules you can usually take up to 25% of your pension tax-free, capped at £268,275 for most people. With rumours swirling, some might be thinking about taking their tax-free lump sum now to ‘lock in’ their entitlement. But is that a good idea?

In most cases, taking your pension tax-free lump sum just in case something changes, could risk derailing your long-term plan and weakening your financial resilience.

Unlike a game of hokey-cokey, you can’t just pull out your tax-free lump sum and put it back in – doing so could land you with a hefty tax charge. That’s why it’s important to think carefully before acting. If you don’t need the money, taking it out of your pension (a tax-efficient environment), will likely dent your long-term returns and reduce the income you might rely on later in life.

And the tax consequences don’t end there. Accessing your tax-free lump sum could bring your hard-earned money into the scope of inheritance tax, capital gains tax, and income tax, all chipping away at the value of your savings. Any decision should be weighed carefully against these factors and considered in the context of your long-term plan.

For those thinking of reinvesting their tax-free lump sum withdrawals back into a pension like a Self-Invested Personal Pension, be mindful that this strategy carries risks and could lead to significant tax charges.

This article isn’t personal advice. You can usually access money in a pension from 55 (rising to 57 in 2028). For free, impartial guidance, the government’s Pension Wise service is available if you're over 50. You can also seek personalised financial advice if needed. Remember, pension and tax rules can change, and any benefits depend on your circumstances.

Pension recycling – what is it and what are the rules?

Pension recycling is when someone reinvests some, or all, of their tax-free lump sum, back into their pension to maximise tax-relief.

The idea being that by putting the money back into your pension, you can generate additional tax relief, and possibly build up fresh entitlement to more tax-free lump sum.

However, there are limits to HMRC’s generosity.

This is money that you typically won’t have paid any tax on, because you would’ve received tax relief when contributions were originally made and paid no tax on the withdrawal – this is where they draw the line, and it could be one you unwittingly cross.

Limited recycling of tax-free lump sum is possible. However, if you’re caught on the wrong side of the recycling rules, you could end up facing a significant penalty that would likely outweigh any benefit.

The tax-free lump sum will be treated as an unauthorised payment, and you could pay a charge of up to 55% of its value.

What are the tax-free lump sum recycling rules?

Here’s a run-down of the recycling rules (all criteria must be met to be deemed a breach of the rules):

Tax-free lump sum is taken.

Tax-free lump sum taken exceeds £7,500 (including any other tax-free lump sum taken in past 12 months).

Contributions into pensions are significantly higher than what’s expected. This applies to personal, employer and third-party contributions.

The value of the contribution increase is more than 30% of the tax-free lump sum taken. (The recycling rules take into account contributions paid in the tax year in which the tax-free lump sum is taken, as well as two tax years either side of this).

Recycling was planned by the member – the onus is on HMRC to evidence it was a conscious decision.

The recycling rules only apply to your own pension. They don’t apply if a tax-free lump sum is used to boost someone else’s pension, like a spouse’s or a child’s pension.

To help, here are a couple of scenarios:

Example 1

Fran takes £150,000 tax-free lump sum on 1 October 2025 and increases her annual contributions to her workplace pension by £10,000. This takes her annual contributions from £15,000 to £25,000.

Her contributions remain at that level for the next two tax years.

Because the cumulative increase in the value of the total contribution is less than 30% of the tax-free lump sum taken, she hasn’t broken the recycling rules.

Example 2

You receive £60,000 tax-free lump sum. You plan to use part of the tax-free lump sum to pay off your mortgage and part to top up your pension. Over the previous few years, you have been contributing £3,000 a year to your pension.

After paying off your mortgage you reinvest £30,000 in a pension plan. However, as this investment was preplanned, it’s a significant increase and represents more than 30% of the tax-free lump sum, it is caught by the recycling rules.

Consequently, you could have to pay up to £42,000 tax on the tax-free lump sum of £60,000. The overall tax charge here is 70%, not 55%. This includes a scheme sanction charge that can be levied on the provider.

Remember, these are just examples to help explain the rules – they’re for illustration purposes only.