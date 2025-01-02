The most bought Stocks and Shares ISA funds in 2024

The start of a new year presents the perfect opportunity to check in on your investments.

Particularly this year, following the Chancellor’s decision to increase capital gains tax in the Autumn Budget in October 2024.

It means ISAs are more precious than ever. That’s because you don’t pay capital gains or UK income tax on investments in an ISA. You can pay up to £20,000 into an ISA each tax year.

So where were HL Stocks and Shares ISA investors investing their ISA allowances last year?

This article has been written independently of our investment research team to offer some inspiration but isn't personal advice, or a guide on how or where to invest.

If you’re not sure what’s best for you, ask for financial advice. Investments can fall as well as rise in value, so you could get back less than you invest.

Remember, tax and ISA rules can change, and any benefits depend on your personal circumstances.

Where did HL's Stocks and Shares ISA clients put their money in 2024?

The table below shows the most bought actively-managed funds (trying to beat the market) and UK tracker funds (trying to track the stock market) by HL's Stocks and Shares ISA investors from 1 January to 31 December 2024.

This is by number of trades (minus any sales) and without any investments by monthly direct debit.

Correct as at 2 January 2025.

Investing in these funds won't be right for everyone. Only invest in a fund if its objectives align with your own, and there's a specific need for that type of investment within your portfolio. Investors should understand the specific risks of a fund before they invest and be investing for the long term (five years or more).

HL Managed funds are managed by Hargreaves Lansdown Fund Managers Ltd., part of the Hargreaves Lansdown Group. They form part of our Ready-made range of investments.

How to pick investments for a Stocks and Shares ISA

If you're looking for inspiration for the next year, our investment research team have picked five funds to watch for 2025 and beyond.