Venture Capital Trusts (VCTs) allow individual investors to back young, privately owned UK businesses. Since they were introduced in 1995, VCTs been an important source of funding for everything from financial technology companies to luxury retail platforms.

VCTs offers experienced retail investors the chance to benefit from the growth potential of companies in their very early stages. That’s high risk, which is one reason the government provides 20% upfront income tax relief on qualifying new VCT investment, as well as tax free dividends.

The nature of investing at this stage is that there will be lots of failures, but when a VCT gets it right – like with these examples – the rewards can be substantial. This can offset or even outweigh losses from investments that don’t perform so well.

These examples illustrate some successful investments by VCTs, but that does not make them representative of all VCTs. VCTs are high risk investments, and this article is not investment advice. If you’re not sure what’s right for you, speak to a financial adviser.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance and VCTs are still an investment. All investments can rise and fall in value, so investors can make a loss. Tax rules can change and benefits depend on personal circumstances.

Auction Technology Group – Gresham House VCTs

Today Auction Technology Group (or ATG) is listed on the London Stock Exchange, a member of the FTSE 250 and valued at nearly £600mn. It runs ten online marketplaces, is used by nearly 4,000 auction houses and last year sold items worth over £12bn.

However, back in 2008 ATG was a small publishing business called Antiques Trade Gazette, which spun out of the Daily Mail & General Trust Group to start-up the UK online auction platform market. The Gresham VCTs (then called the Mobeus VCTs) invested £4.5mn to support the spin out and another £4.5mn to fund the acquisition of US-based BidSpotter.

The Gresham House VCTs sold their remaining stake in the business in 2020 – making 4.5 times (4.5x) their original investment and an annualised return of 29%.

Credit Kudos – Triple Point Ventures

Credit Kudos was founded in 2015 to take advantage of recently introduced open-banking rules. It aimed to develop credit referencing tools based on people’s spending habits, helping improve access to credit for people who had no previous history of borrowing.

The Triple Point Ventures VCT first invested in the company in March 2020, providing funding to improve the company’s technology and proposition. In February 2022 Credit Kudos was acquired by Apple for $150mn to integrate into its ‘Apple Pay Later’ service.

The deal marked Apple’s first major acquisition of a UK fintech and was 5.2x the price at which the VCT invested.

Endomag – Molten Ventures VCT

Endomag is a medical technology company, based in Cambridge. Its specialist breast cancer surgical technology helps prevent unnecessary surgery and improve surgical outcomes by allowing for more precise, less invasive operations.

The Molten Ventures VCT first invested in 2018, when revenues were just £6mn.

During Molten’s investment period, Endomag’s revenue grew five-fold, with its technology installed in 1,350 hospitals across 45 countries, helping more than half a million breast cancer patients.

In 2024 the company was acquired by NASDAQ listed Hologic in a deal that valued the company at $310mn and returned more than 3.9x the VCT’s original investment.

Watchfinder – ProVen VCTs

Watchfinder stocks verified, pre-owned luxury watches, providing a reliable seller in a market where trust is crucial.

The ProVen VCTs initially invested $5mn in the company in 2014. The investment was used to increase the company’s stock of pre-owned luxury watches, launch a multi-media marketing campaign, and fund the company’s watch servicing centre in Maidstone, Kent.

Watchfinder was acquired by luxury goods giant Richemont in 2018, with the VCTs making an annualised return of over 75%.

Depop – Octopus Titan VCT

Depop began as a social network in 2011 before transitioning to become a global online marketplace where users could see what their friends and inspiring creators were liking, buying, and selling. The Depop app launched in the UK in 2013.

The Octopus Titan VCT first invested in 2017. At the time Depop had more than eight million users and was raising $20mn to help grow its app in the US. The VCT provided further funding in 2019 after revenues more than doubled year-on-year.

In 2021 Depop was acquired by marketplace giant Etsy for $1.6bn.