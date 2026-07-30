Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield ETF: July 2026 update

Vanguard is a pioneer in index investing and launched its first ETF in 2001

This ETF invests in companies across the world that generally pay higher-than-average dividends

It’s a low-cost way to track the FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index

How it fits in a portfolio

An ETF is a basket of investments that often includes company shares or bonds. They tend to track the performance of an index such as the FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index and trade on stock exchanges, like shares. This means that their price fluctuates throughout the day.

The Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield ETF invests in large and medium-sized companies, excluding real estate investment trusts, in developed and emerging markets that pay dividends that are generally higher than average. Emerging markets offer investors greater potential for growth, but they can be subject to more price volatility and are higher risk than their more developed counterparts.

An ETF is one of the simplest ways to invest and can be a low-cost starting point for an investment portfolio aiming to deliver a combination of income and long-term growth. This ETF could diversify an income portfolio focused on bonds and offer an alternative way to invest for income, although investing in shares is higher risk.

Manager

Vanguard is a pioneer when it comes to index investing, having created the first retail index fund in 1976. It now runs some of the largest index funds and ETFs in the world. Given its size, it has a big investment team with the expertise and resources to help its ETFs track indices and markets as closely as possible, while having the scale to keep costs down.

Vanguard ETFs are run by a large, global team. They’re spread across three investment hubs around the world – the US, UK and Australia. This team-based approach means that there’s no named manager on the ETF. Vanguard has run this ETF since 2013.

Vanguard also has a trading analytics team, which is responsible for ensuring that the ETFs buy and sell investments efficiently and at a competitive cost. This involves analysing data from different brokers and banks. Lower costs should help the ETFs track their benchmarks as tightly as possible.

Process

This ETF aims to track the performance of the FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index by investing in most of the companies in the benchmark. At the end of June 2026, there were 2,368 companies in the ETF versus 2,430 in the index. This is known as partial replication and can help the ETF track the index closely without the need to buy all the smaller companies in the index, which can be more difficult and costly to trade.

The index selects the companies from the FTSE All-World Index (the broader global benchmark) that have higher than average dividend yields. Real estate investment trusts are removed from the index, as are companies that are not forecast to pay a dividend in the next 12 months. The remaining companies are ranked by annual dividend yield and added to the index until they make up 50% of the total market value.

The US made up 40.0% of the ETF as of the end of June 2026. This is lower than its weighting in a broader global ETF that doesn’t focus on income. The next largest country exposures are Japan and the UK. The focus on income steers the index towards sectors like financials, industrials and healthcare, which accounted for 29.7%, 12.5% and 11.2% of the ETF, respectively, as of 30 June.

Reducing costs is a key part of keeping the difference in performance between the ETF and the benchmark to a minimum. In any ETF, factors like taxes, dealing commissions and spreads, and the cost of running the ETF all drag on performance. To help keep these costs down, the team aims to make large investments in companies instead of lots of small transactions.

Vanguard will also lend some of the investments in the ETF to other providers in exchange for a fee, which can offset some of the costs. It will lend securities to only a limited number of high-quality approved dealers. Vanguard indemnifies the fund against any loss from this process, meaning that there should be no negative impact on investors. However, stock lending adds risk.

As this ETF is listed offshore, investors are not usually entitled to compensation from the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Culture

Vanguard is one of the largest asset managers in the world and manages around $12trn of assets globally. The group aims to put the client at the forefront of everything it does, which drives its focus on quality, low-cost index products.

John Bogle founded Vanguard in 1975, and it’s owned by investors. This allows Vanguard to redirect its profits to investors in the form of lower fees, instead of paying dividends to external shareholders. Bogle believed in creating products that simply track the performance of a market, rather than taking a shot at picking individual companies that may beat them.

The team running this ETF works closely with other equity research and risk departments across the business. They have daily and weekly meetings to discuss ongoing strategy, which could add good support and challenge on how to run the ETF effectively.

ESG Integration

Vanguard is predominantly an index fund house. Although it has offered exclusions-based index funds for many years, it has lagged peers in offering index funds that explicitly integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria by tracking indices that tilt towards companies with positive ESG characteristics and away from those that don’t.

Vanguard’s Investment Stewardship team carries out most of the firm’s voting and engagement activity. Its stewardship activity is grounded in the firm’s four principles of good governance: board composition and effectiveness, board oversight of strategy and risk, executive pay, and shareholder rights.

The Investment Stewardship team produces frequent insights on their engagement activity at both a corporate and governmental level. Investors can also access fund-by-fund proxy voting records, although voting rationales are not provided. That said, voting and engagement case studies can be found in the firm’s annual Investment Stewardship report and quarterly Engagement and Voting reports.

Vanguard courted controversy in 2022 when it left the Net Zero Asset Managers’ Initiative, a group of asset managers that have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It claimed its decision would improve clarity for investors and allow it to speak independently. We view this as a disappointing backward step. Furthermore, in 2024 and 2025, it was reported that Vanguard failed to support a single shareholder proposal requiring more action from investee companies on environmental and social matters.

The Vanguard FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield ETF tracks an index that doesn’t specifically integrate ESG considerations into its process. The ETF will, therefore, invest in shares issued by companies in any sector in line with the benchmark.

Cost

The ETF currently has an ongoing annual fund charge of 0.29%. This is more expensive than some other global ETFs because the benchmark uses a more selective approach, rather than simply tracking the overall market.

The annual charge to hold ETFs in the HL Stocks & Shares ISA, SIPP or Fund & Share Account is 0.35% (capped at £150 p.a. in each account) and 0.25% in the HL Lifetime ISA (capped at £45 p.a.). There are no charges from HL to hold ETFs within the HL Junior ISA. As ETFs trade like shares, both a buy and sell instruction will be subject to the HL share dealing charges.

Performance

Since launch in May 2013, the ETF has tracked the FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index closely, gaining 214.67%*. The tools used by the managers have helped to keep performance tight to the index over the long term.

Over the past 12 months, the ETF has risen 28.37%. Remember, past performance isn’t a guide to future returns.

The financials sector contributed the most to the ETF’s overall returns, with banks continuing to perform well. Higher interest rates in recent years have benefited banks by increasing the cost of borrowing, which helps boost profits.

Dividends globally reached a record high in 2025, and the financials sector was a key driver of that dividend growth.

The ETF’s yield was 2.56% as of the end of June 2026. Yields aren’t guaranteed and shouldn’t be considered a reliable indicator of future income.

Given Vanguard’s size, experience and expertise running ETFs, this ETF should continue to track the index well in future, though there are no guarantees.