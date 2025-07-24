Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan ETF: July 2025 update

Vanguard is a pioneer in index investing and launched its first ETF in 2001

This ETF invests a significant amount in countries like Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong

Its low charges should help it track the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan Index closely

How it fits in a portfolio

An ETF is a basket of investments that often includes company shares or bonds. They tend to track the performance of an index such as the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan Index and trade on stock exchanges, like shares. This means their price fluctuates throughout the day.

The Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan ETF invests in large and medium-sized companies in developed markets across the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan.

An ETF is one of the simplest ways to invest and can be a low-cost starting point for an investment portfolio aiming to deliver long-term growth. Given the regional exposure, this ETF could add diversification to the Asian portion of a global portfolio and sit alongside other funds focused on areas like the UK, US or Europe.

Manager

Vanguard is a pioneer when it comes to passive investing, having created the first retail index fund over 45 years ago. It now runs some of the largest index funds and ETFs in the world. Given its size, it has a big investment team with the expertise and resources to help its ETFs track indices and markets as closely as possible, while having the scale to keep costs down.

Vanguard ETFs are run by a large, global team. They’re spread across three investment hubs around the world – the US, UK and Australia. This team-based approach means there’s no named manager on the ETF. As a collective team, Vanguard has run this ETF for 12 years.

Vanguard also has a trading analytics team, which is responsible for ensuring the ETFs buy and sell investments efficiently and at a competitive cost. This involves analysing data from different brokers and banks. Lower costs should help the ETFs track their benchmarks as tightly as possible.

Process

This ETF aims to track the performance of the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan Index, which includes around 360 companies. It does this by investing in every company in the index and in the same proportion. This is known as full replication and can help the ETF closely match the performance of the benchmark.

Most of the ETF is invested in Australia, South Korea and Hong Kong, which made up 45.4%, 30.7% and 13.5% of the ETF respectively at the end of June. The rest is invested in Singapore and New Zealand. The ETF invests a large amount in the financials sector, at 33.4%, followed by industrials and telecommunications.

Reducing costs is a key part of keeping the tracking difference between the ETF and the benchmark to a minimum. In any ETF, factors like taxes, dealing commissions and spreads, and the cost of running the ETF all drag on performance. To help keep these costs down, the team aims to make large investments in companies instead of lots of small transactions.

Vanguard will also lend some of the investments in the ETF to other providers in exchange for a fee, which can be used to offset some of the costs. It will only lend securities to a limited number of high-quality approved dealers. Vanguard indemnifies the fund against any loss from this process, meaning there should be no negative impact on investors. However, stock lending adds risk.

As this ETF is listed offshore investors are not usually entitled to compensation from the UK Financial Services Compensation Scheme.

Culture

Vanguard is currently the second largest asset manager in the world and runs around $10trn of assets globally as of March 2025. The group aims to put the client at the forefront of everything it does, which drives its focus on quality, low-cost index products.

John Bogle founded Vanguard in 1975, and it’s owned by investors. This allows Vanguard to redirect its profits back to investors in the form of lower fees, instead of paying dividends to external shareholders. Bogle believed in creating products that simply track the performance of a market rather than taking a shot at picking individual companies which may beat them.

The team running this ETF works closely with other equity research and risk departments across the business. They have daily and weekly meetings to discuss ongoing strategy which could add good support and challenge on how to run the ETF effectively.

ESG Integration

Vanguard is predominantly a passive fund house. While it’s offered exclusions-based passive funds for many years, it’s lagged peers in offering passive funds that explicitly integrate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria by tracking indices that tilt towards companies with positive ESG characteristics, and away from those that don’t.

Vanguard’s Investment Stewardship team carries out most of the firm’s voting and engagement activity. Its stewardship activity is grounded in the firm’s four principles of good governance: board composition and effectiveness, board oversight of strategy and risk, executive pay and shareholder rights.

The Investment Stewardship team produces frequent insights on their engagement activity at both a corporate and governmental level. Investors can also access fund-by-fund proxy voting records, although voting rationales are not provided. That said, voting and engagement case studies can be found in the firm’s annual Investment Stewardship report and quarterly Engagement and Voting reports.

Vanguard courted controversy in 2022 when it left the Net Zero Asset Managers’ Initiative, a group of asset managers that have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. It claimed its decision would improve clarity for investors and allow it to speak independently. We view this as a disappointing backward step. Furthermore, in 2024 it was reported that Vanguard failed to support a single shareholder proposal requiring more action from investee companies on environmental and social matters.

The Vanguard FTSE Developed Asia Pacific ex Japan ETF tracks an index that doesn’t specifically integrate ESG considerations into its process. The ETF can therefore invest in shares issued by companies in any sector in line with the benchmark.

Cost

The ETF currently has an ongoing annual fund charge of 0.15%. Ensuring an ETF has a low charge is an important part of tracking the underlying index closely.

The annual charge to hold ETFs in the HL ISA or SIPP is 0.45% and in the HL LISA is 0.25% (capped at £45 in the ISAs and £200 in the SIPP). There are no charges from HL to hold ETFs within the HL Fund and Share Account or HL Junior ISA.

As ETFs trade like shares, both a buy and sell instruction will be subject to the HL share dealing charges.

Performance

Since launch in May 2013, the ETF has done a good job of tracking its benchmark and has risen 85.79%* during this time. As expected from an ETF, it’s lagged the benchmark over the long term because of the costs involved. However, the tools used by the managers have helped to keep performance close to the index. Remember, past performance isn’t a guide to future returns.

Over the past 12 months, the ETF has gained 4.19%. In terms of sectors, financials significantly contributed to the ETF’s overall returns, whereas telecommunications was the main detractor.

Singapore was the best performing market in the index, driven by the strong performance of its banking sector. Higher interest rates have benefited banks as they increase the cost of borrowing, which boosts profits.

Hong Kong’s stock market also performed well. As Hong Kong is heavily reliant on China’s economy, it’s benefitted from the stimulus measures announced by the Chinese government aimed at boosting its economy.

Whereas South Korea’s stock market fell in value and detracted the most from the ETF’s performance. There’s been a lot of political uncertainty in South Korea over the past year which has led to lower growth expectations.

Given Vanguard’s size, experience and expertise running ETFs, this ETF should continue to track the index well in future, though there are no guarantees.