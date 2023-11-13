Investment trust research

Here you can find the latest updates regarding investment trusts, including research from our own dedicated analysts.

February 2024

Tritax Big Box REIT – potential offer to buy UKCM
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst
Schroder Asia Pacific: January 2024 trust update
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst

January 2024

Fidelity Special Values: January 2024 trust update
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust: January 2024 trust update
Danielle Farley

December 2023

European Opportunities Trust: December 2023 update
Kate Marshall
Lead Investment Analyst
Henderson Far East Income: December 2023 update
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst

November 2023

abrdn Asia Focus investment trust: November 2023 update
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst
City of London Investment Trust: November 2023 trust update
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust: October 2023 Update
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst

October 2023

Ruffer Investment Company Limited: October 2023 Update
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst
JP Morgan Global Growth and Income Investment Trust: October 2023 Update
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust: October 2023 Update
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst
Murray Income Trust: October 2023 update
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst

September 2023

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust: September 2023 Update
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust: August 2023 trust update
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst

August 2023

Monks Investment Trust: August 2023 update
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
Polar Capital Technology Trust: August 2023 update
Tritax Big Box – earnings driven by rent rises and lower costs
Matt Britzman
Equity Analyst

July 2023

Personal Assets Trust: July 2023 Update
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst
Bankers Investment Trust: July 2023 update
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
12...3