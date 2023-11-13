Investment trust research
Here you can find the latest updates regarding investment trusts, including research from our own dedicated analysts.
February 2024
January 2024
December 2023
November 2023
October 2023
Ruffer Investment Company Limited: October 2023 Update
Hal Cook
Senior Investment Analyst
JP Morgan Global Growth and Income Investment Trust: October 2023 Update
Aidan Moyle
Investment Analyst
JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust: October 2023 Update
Henry Ince
Investment Analyst
Murray Income Trust: October 2023 update
Joseph Hill
Senior Investment Analyst