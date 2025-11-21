Investment trust research

Murray Income Trust - manager change

Management of the Murray Income trust will move from Aberdeen to Artemis in the first quarter of 2026.
Murray Income Trust
Published Nov 21, 2025

Important information - This article isn’t personal advice. If you’re not sure whether an investment is right for you please seek advice. If you choose to invest the value of your investment will rise and fall, so you could get back less than you put in.

This marks the completion of a strategic review, initiated by the trust’s board on 3 July 2025, following a period of poor performance and the trust persistently trading on a discount to its net asset value (NAV).

The trust will be managed by the experienced trio behind the Artemis Income fund - Adrian Frost, Nick Shenton and Andy Marsh. Their investment process focuses on identifying companies with a superior ability to generate free cash flow. They invest in cash generative companies with recurring revenues and the potential to be able to grow their earnings, and as a result the dividend they can pay to shareholders, for years to come.

The objective of the trust, to achieve a high and growing income combined with capital growth mainly through investing in UK equities, will remain unchanged. We feel the new managers’ investment approach is well aligned with meeting this objective.

We have a high level of conviction in Adrian Frost, Nick Shenton and Andrew Marsh. They have over nine decades of investment experience between them, have been investing through good times and bad and we think their skillsets and capabilities make them one of the best teams in the business.

As a result, we view this change of manager as a positive development for shareholders in the trust.

The trust currently trades on a discount to NAV of 6.23% and has a dividend yield of 4.46%. Yields are variable and income is not guaranteed.

Annual performance growth

Oct 20 – Oct 21

Oct 21 – Oct 22

Oct 22 – Oct 23

Oct 23 – Oct 24

Oct 24 – Oct 25

Murray Income

31.16%

-10.92%

6.20%

10.15%

18.35%

FTSE All Share

35.40%

-2.78%

5.89%

16.30%

22.50%

AIC UK Equity Income

46.50%

-11.26%

3.05%

17.75%

19.30%

Past performance isn't a guide to future returns.
Source: Lipper IM to 31/10/2025.
Joseph is part of our Fund Research team. Having joined HL in 2017 initially on a graduate scheme, he's now integral to our analysts who select funds for our Wealth Shortlist. He also analyses the UK Growth, UK Equity Income and UK Smaller Companies fund sectors, providing expert insight for our clients.

Article history
Published: 21st November 2025