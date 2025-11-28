Worldwide Healthcare Trust: November 2025 update

The trust invests in healthcare companies across the globe with a clear focus on innovation and growth

It is managed by one of the most experienced teams in the healthcare sector

The team cover the entire healthcare market, finding exciting opportunities in areas like emerging biotechnology

How it fits in a portfolio

The Worldwide Healthcare Trust aims to grow your money over the long term by investing in healthcare companies across the globe, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Investing in the trust could help boost long-term growth potential but this is a specialist area so adds risk. We think funds and investment trusts investing in a specific sector should usually only form a small part of a well-diversified investment portfolio.

Investors in investment trusts should be aware the trust can trade at a discount or a premium to its net asset value (NAV).

Manager

The Worldwide Healthcare Trust has been managed by OrbiMed, a healthcare investment company, since it launched in 1995. OrbiMed founder and managing partner Sven Borho and co-partner Trevor Polischuk are currently the trust’s lead managers.

The managers are supported by a large team of around 80 investment professionals focused on the healthcare sector. This includes over 20 degree holders with MD (Doctor of Medicine) and/or PhD credentials, healthcare industry veterans and finance professionals with over 20 years of experience. The managers also benefit from the expertise of OrbiMed’s private equity team, which looks at companies that aren’t yet listed on the public stock market.

Having the ability to draw on the resources of the investment team is crucial for Borho and Polischuk, as it can help provide fresh investment ideas, but also further enhance the level of research and analysis on each company or sub-sector within healthcare. Though, they make the final decision when it comes to an investment.

Process

The global healthcare industry is growing, benefitting from several long-term trends such as an aging population and the advance of scientific innovation in treating disease. These trends have caused a steady increase in the level of healthcare spending in the industrialised world, led by the US which now spends over 17% of its GDP on healthcare. This makes for a powerful growth profile which the managers believe should provide real investment opportunities.

Healthcare companies are subject to a variety of events which can impact success, ranging from the outcome of a clinical trial or merger, to regulatory changes like drug pricing or new product launches. These factors can impact a company share price quickly and add to volatility, so the team ensures the trust is well-diversified and that they only invest in companies they judge to be high quality.

The managers look for companies they feel offer attractive long-term growth potential. They should be financially strong, have underappreciated products in development and a high-quality management team. These can be found in both higher-risk early-stage companies and larger, more established firms worldwide. The managers also have the ability to invest in some higher-risk smaller companies.

Over 70% of the trust is invested in North America, with the rest spread across Europe and parts of Asia, including Japan and some higher-risk emerging markets like India and China. The managers continue to find investment opportunities across these regions and are particularly excited about healthcare innovation.

New technology advancements, as well as accelerated drug discoveries and cures can present exciting areas of opportunity. The managers invest in companies that could benefit from innovation, such as emerging biotechnology.

The managers are also excited about opportunities in healthcare equipment and supplies. They increased the amount invested in this sub-sector over the trust’s latest financial year with the expectation that these companies would be less impacted by uncertainty around US government policy compared to other areas within healthcare. A new addition to the trust was Edwards Lifesciences, a US company that develops innovative technologies to treat heart disease and improve critical care monitoring.

One of the trust’s largest holdings is Eli Lilly, a US pharmaceutical company widely known for its GLP-1 drugs (better known as weight loss drugs). The managers are positive about the long-term growth potential for these treatments, not only for obesity and diabetes, but also for broader health benefits like cardiovascular care. Eli Lilly is the market leader and a key driver of innovation in this part of the healthcare market.

A portion of the trust is also invested in unquoted companies - companies that aren’t currently listed on the stock market. These companies are higher risk as they tend to be more difficult to buy and sell than listed shares. During the trust’s financial year (to the end of March 2025), the managers did not add any new unquoted investments, being cautious on the outlook for public offerings of small and medium-sized healthcare companies. As at the end of March the trust had 6.1% invested in unquoted companies.

The managers can use gearing (borrowing to invest), which can boost gains but also increases losses, so is a higher-risk approach. As at the end of March 2025 the trust’s leverage (which includes both gearing and the trust’s overdraft) stood at 12%, which is higher than the previous year when leverage was 10.8%. The managers also have the flexibility to invest in derivatives, which if used, increases risk.

Culture

OrbiMed is a global investment firm that invests in companies engaged in the discovery and development of biopharmaceutical products, medical technologies, medical devices, diagnostics, drug discovery tools, and healthcare information technology and services companies.

OrbiMed invests across the global healthcare industry, from very early stage companies just starting out in the industry to large publicly traded companies. They invest across private equity and credit markets, as well as public equity markets. This breadth of coverage allows the investment professionals to learn from each other and share ideas across the lifespan of companies.

The team at OrbiMed is highly qualified and have a vast amount of experience in the healthcare industry.

OrbiMed was founded over 35 years ago and is now one of the world's largest investment companies specialising in the healthcare sector. Their offices span three continents and, given their focus on a single sector, they strive to become true experts in their field.

ESG Integration

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors have become an increasingly prominent focus. The managers believe there’s harmony between companies that act responsibly and those that can succeed in the long run. As a result, OrbiMed conducts negative screening of potential sectors or companies that may harm public health or wellbeing.

Evaluating a company’s performance based on ESG concerns or strengths provides guidance to the team when making potential investment decisions. ESG factors aren’t the sole consideration when making an investment decision though.

ESG scores from external parties are used by the managers to help evaluate healthcare companies. To ensure robustness they also assign their own research and scores to companies. A part of this includes tracking key ESG information, such as safety of clinical trials and drug safety, and engaging with companies and industry experts to share best practices across the healthcare sector.

Cost

The ongoing annual charge over the trust’s financial year to 31 March 2025 was 0.80%, which is a decrease from last year’s charge of 0.90%. The trust also has a performance fee, though this was not levied over the past year. Investors should refer to the latest annual report and accounts, and Key Investor Information for details of the risks and charging structure.

If held in a SIPP or ISA the HL platform fee of 0.45% (capped at £200 p.a. for a SIPP and £45 for an ISA) per annum also applies. Our platform fee doesn't apply if held in a Fund and Share Account or a Junior ISA. As investment trusts trade like shares, both a buy and sell instruction will be subject to our share dealing charges within any HL account except online deals in a Junior ISA.

Performance

The trust’s long-term performance has been strong, outperforming the global healthcare index since it launched in 1995. Past performance is not a guide to the future. Remember, investments can go down as well as up in value, so and you could get back less than you invest.

Over the trust’s recent financial year (to the end of March 2025), it returned -10.48%* in share price terms versus -3.21% for the MSCI World Health Care Index. During this time, the trust’s NAV fell by 10.3%. A widening of the discount the trust traded on over the period, from 12.1% to 12.4%, explains why the share price return slightly lagged the NAV return. To put this in perspective, the average discount over the last 10 years was 3.84%.

The board of the trust has a policy of buying back shares if the trust’s share price discount to NAV exceeds 6% on an ongoing basis. Over the year to 31 March 2025 the trust bought back over 51 million of its own shares at an average discount of 10.8%.

The trust was ahead of the benchmark for most of the financial year but fell behind in the last three months as global stock markets became more volatile. This was driven by rising trade tensions and economic uncertainty.

Novo Nordisk, a Danish pharmaceutical company, was the biggest detractor from the trust’s performance. Its share price has rallied in recent years due to strong demand for its weight loss drugs. However, prescription growth for these drugs has slowed this year and this led the managers to sell the investment. Biogen, a US biotech company, was another detractor that was also sold.

Recent performance has been much better, and the trust has rebounded strongly since the end of its financial year. It’s share price has risen 21.52% since the end of March compared to the benchmark which was flat over this period. Most of this outperformance came from small and medium-sized biotech companies seen as attractive takeover targets, and Chinese healthcare companies. Investors should note that this is a very short time period to consider performance over.