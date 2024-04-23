AB Foods raises full-year outlook as interim profits surge

Associated British Foods' (ABF) revenue rose 2% to £9.7bn in the first half.This reflected growth in all business segments except for Agriculture, which experienced an 11% decline.

On a like-for-like basis, Primark's sales grew by 2.1%, primarily due to higher average selling prices.

Underlying operating profits rose 39% to £951mn. This was driven by robust margin recovery and improved operational performance.

Free cash flow improved from an outflow of £510mn to an inflow of £468mn as inventory levels normalised at Primark.Net debt was down from £2.6bn to £2.5bn.

ABF now anticipates achieving "significant growth" in both profitability and cash generation, surpassing expectations set at the beginning of the financial year.

An interim dividend of 20.7p was declared, marking a 46% increase from the previous year.

The shares rose 7.2% following the announcement.

