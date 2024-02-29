AB InBev – price hikes drive revenue growth as volumes fall

AB InBev’s reported fourth-quarter revenue of $14.5bn, up 6.2% on an organic basis. Excluding the accounting benefit of low-quality hyperinflationary sales in Argentina, organic growth was 0.5%. Revenue growth was driven entirely by higher average prices as volumes fell 2.6%, a bigger drop than markets expected.
Underlying operating profit rose 6.9% to $3.5bn, with margins remaining broadly flat as revenue growth largely offset rises in commodity costs.
Full-year free cash flow increased by $0.3bn to $8.8bn. Net debt fell from $69.7bn to $67.6bn at year-end.
In 2024, full-year cash profits (EBITDA) are expected to grow by 4-8% (up 7% in 2023), in line with the group’s medium-term target.
A dividend of €0.82 per share has been declared, up 9%. At 23 February 2024, 90% of the $1.0bn share buyback programme was completed.
The shares fell 2.2% in early trading.
AB InBev key facts
