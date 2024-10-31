AB InBev: price hikes help drive Q3 revenue higher

AB InBev’s reported third-quarter revenue of $15.0bn, up 2.1% on an organic basis (market consensus: 3.0%). Growth was driven entirely by higher average prices as total volumes slipped 2.4% lower, largely due to double-digit declines in Asia.
Underlying operating profit rose 8.9% to $4.1bn, helped by more sales of premium beer, production efficiencies, and a tight grip on operational costs.
Full-year cash profit (EBITDA) guidance has been raised from 4-8% to 6-8%, which is more in line with current market forecasts of 8.4% growth.
A $2bn share buyback programme has been confirmed and is expected to complete within the next 12 months.
The shares fell 3.8% in early trading.
AB InBev key facts
