Airbus (Announcement): new mid-term guidance

Airbus expects underlying operating profit to rise from €7.1bn in 2025, to between €12.0-13.0bn in 2029 (consensus: €12.9bn). This is expected to be driven by growth across all business segments, including Commercial Aircraft, Defence & Space, and Helicopters.

A new three-year €5bn share buyback programme has also been announced.

All 2026 guidance has been reiterated, with Airbus expecting to deliver around 870 commercial aircraft (2025: 793 aircraft). Underlying operating profits and free cash flow are still expected to land at around €7.5bn and €4.5bn, respectively.

The shares rose 6.5% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.