Airbus (Announcement): new mid-term guidance

Airbus expects underlying operating profit to rise from €7.1bn in 2025, to between €12.0-13.0bn in 2029 (consensus: €12.9bn). This is expected to be driven by growth across all business segments, including Commercial Aircraft, Defence & Space, and Helicopters.
A new three-year €5bn share buyback programme has also been announced.
All 2026 guidance has been reiterated, with Airbus expecting to deliver around 870 commercial aircraft (2025: 793 aircraft). Underlying operating profits and free cash flow are still expected to land at around €7.5bn and €4.5bn, respectively.
The shares rose 6.5% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Airbus key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.