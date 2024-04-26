Alphabet – earnings beat and first-ever dividend

Alphabet's first quarter results were better than expected. Revenue rose 16% to $80.5bn, ignoring the effect of exchange rates. The group's core advertising business, where Google Search & other is the biggest contributor, saw revenue rise from $54.5bn to $61.7bn. Google Cloud revenue was up to $9.6bn from $7.5bn.
Operating profit was up 46% to $25.4bn, reflecting an improved contribution from Google Cloud and strong cost control. Margins rose 7 percentage points to 32%.
Free cashflow generated was $16.8bn, while Alphabet had net cash of $94.9bn as at the end of the March, down from $97.5bn at the year end.
Alphabet announced its first-ever dividend of $0.20 per share alongside a $70bn stock buyback. It plans to pay quarterly cash dividends going forward.
The shares rose 11.4% in after-hours trading.
Alphabet key facts
Forward price/earnings ratio (next 12 months): 21.7
Ten year average forward price/earnings ratio: 22.9
Prospective dividend yield (next 12 months): 0.0%
Ten year average prospective dividend yield: 0.0%
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
