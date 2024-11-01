Amazon: Q3 profit well ahead of expectations

Amazon’s third-quarter net revenue rose 11% to $158.9bn ignoring exchange rate impacts. Growth was broad-based across all divisions, with AWS growing at the fastest pace, up 19%. Within AWS, management described its generative-AI business as being multi-billion dollars in size and growing at triple-digit rates.

Operating profit grew 55% to $17.4bn, which was significantly ahead of the $14.8bn markets were expecting. The beat was driven fairly evenly by improvements in AWS and the ecommerce business.

Free cash flow rose from $21.4bn to $47.7bn on a trailing 12-month basis. Including leases, net debt was $46.6bn at the end of the period.

For the fourth quarter, net sales are expected to grow to between 7-11% to $181.5-188.5bn. Operating profit for the quarter is expected to grow from $13.2bn to between $16-20bn (consensus: $17.5bn).

The shares were up 6.1% in pre-market trading.

