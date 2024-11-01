Apple: Q4 revenue beats expectations

Apple reported a 6% rise in revenue to a fourth-quarter record of $94.9bn, slightly ahead of market forecasts. This was driven by better-than-expected iPhone sales which more than offset a slight miss in Services, despite the latter growing by 12%. All regions saw growth except China, which posted a marginal decline.
Operating profit rose 10% to $29.6bn, helped by the top line growth and a tight grip on costs.
Free cash flow rose from $99.6bn to $108.8bn over the group’s financial year. Net debt was $31.5bn at the end of the period. There was an additional $91.5bn of long-term investments not included in those numbers.
Apple expects its first-quarter revenue to grow in the low-to-mid single-digit range (market consensus: 7%).
A dividend of $0.25 has been announced, up 4.2%.
The shares fell 1.9% in after-hours trading.
