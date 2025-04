Associated British Foods: H1 profits disappoint

Associated British Foods’ first half revenue remained flat at £9.5bn, ignoring exchange rate impacts. Primark sales were up 1%, with overseas growth offsetting a soft performance in the UK & Ireland.

Underlying operating profit fell 10% to £835mn, below market expectations. The disappointment was largely driven by a sharp drop in profitability within the sugar division, hit by persistently low prices across Europe.

Free cash flow fell from £468mn to £27mn. Net debt, including lease liabilities, rose from £2.5bn to £2.8bn.

Primark’s full-year guidance had been reiterated, with revenue expected to grow at a low single-digit rate. The sugar division is now expected to post an underlying operating loss of up to £40mn (consensus: £58mn profit).

An interim dividend of 20.7p per share was announced, in line with last year. £422mn of share buybacks have been completed year-to-date.

The shares fell 8.5% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.