Share research

Associated British Foods (Q3 Update): soft performance

The outlook for Associated British Foods’ sugar division has worsened, but the group’s full-year profit guidance was reiterated.
Associated British Foods ABF NEW - the front of a Primark store in Rotterdam.jpg
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Jul 1, 2026

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Associated British Foods’ third-quarter revenue came in at £5.3bn, broadly flat ignoring exchange rate impacts. Low single-digit growth across its Retail, Grocery and Ingredients businesses was offset by sharper declines in its smaller Sugar and Agriculture businesses.

Primark's revenue rose 3.0% to £2.9bn, driven entirely by new store openings. On a like-for-like basis, revenue was down 2.2% (-3.7% expected) due to a challenging retail environment across most of its markets, particularly in Europe.

Previously downgraded full-year guidance was reiterated, with ABF expecting underlying operating profit to land below last year’s level of £1.7bn (consensus: £1.5bn). Within that, the Sugar business is now expected to post an underlying operating loss of between £25-60mn due to continued oversupply in Europe and higher gas prices due to the Middle East conflict.

The shares fell 2.5% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Associated British Foods key facts

All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by LSEG. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment. No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.

Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team and a CFA Charterholder. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 1st July 2026