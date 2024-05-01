Aston Martin Lagonda – losses grow more than expected

Aston Martin's revenue fell 10% to £268mn in the first quarter. This reflected a 26% fall in volumes, driven by a 63% fall in SUV models as changes to the portfolio were made. This more than offset a 12% rise in Sport/GT models, and a 150% increase in higher-margin Specials. Average selling prices (excluding specials) were down 2% from the same time last year, at £176,000.
Operating losses widened by around 15% to £59mn, reflecting an increase in operating expenses.
Free cash outflow increased to £190mn, up by £72mn from the same time last year. Net debt grew by 20% to £1.0bn.
Despite performance for the quarter being below expectations, guidance for the full year is unchanged. This includes delivering positive free cash flow in the second half of the year.
The shares fell 7.6% in early trading.
Our view
Aston Martin Lagonda key facts
