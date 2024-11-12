BAE Systems: full-year guidance on track

In a short trading update, BAE Systems confirmed that its integration of the Space & Missions Systems (SMS) business is “progressing well”. Sales are ramping up over the second half, and cost cuts are helping to improve profitability. Over the medium term, the group hopes to grow SMS sales by 10% annually.
Around £25bn of orders have been booked year-to-date. The workforce has grown by around 7,500 employees to help meet the workload.
Full-year guidance has been reiterated. Sales and underlying operating profit are expected to grow 12-14%, with free cash flow above £1.5bn.
The shares rose 1.2% in early trading.
