Barratt Developments – weak outlook for the new year

Barratt’s full-year average weekly net private reservation rates rose 5.5% to 0.58, helped by easing mortgage rates.

14,004 new homes were completed last year, which was towards the top end of group guidance but marks a nearly 19% decline from the prior year. Average selling prices slipped lower from around £320,000 to £307,000.

The order book fell from £2.2bn to £1.9bn as of 30 June 2024. Net cash fell from £1.1bn to £0.9bn despite a reduction in land spending.

The proposed combination with fellow housebuilder Redrow for more than £2.5bn is still subject to regulatory approval.

Full-year underlying pre-tax profits are expected to be “slightly ahead” of the group’s previous expectations, with markets expecting this figure to land around £360mn. In the new financial year, Barratt expects to complete between 13,000-13,500 new homes.

The shares fell 2.5% following the announcement.

