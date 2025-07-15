Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Barratt Redrow: new safety charges weigh on profit outlook

Barratt Redrow is seeing activity pick up, but new safety charges look set to hold back the coming year’s profits.
Barratt - completions slow and Redrow merger announced
Published Jul 15, 2025

0%
Barratt Redrow’s average weekly net private sales rates rose 16.4% to 0.64, with the average selling price rising 2.8% to around £380,000.

16,565 new homes were completed last year, below the group’s 16,800-17,200 guidance range due to softer-than-expected demand for its London homes.

The order book improved to £2.9bn, while build cost inflation remained broadly flat. Barratt had a net cash position of around £772mn at year-end.

The integration of Barratt and Redrow delivered £69mn of cost savings last year. This means that 2025 full-year underlying pre-tax profits are expected to land in line with market expectations of £583mn, despite the shortfall of home completions.

Barratt expects to deliver between 17,200-17,800 new homes in the new year, with build cost inflation running between 1-2%. Due to additional building safety charges relating to legacy properties, 2026 full-year pre-tax profits are expected to be around £640mn (consensus: £712mn).

The shares fell 10.0% in early trading.

Our view

Barratt Redrow key facts

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Article history
Published: 15th July 2025