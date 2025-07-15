Barratt Redrow: new safety charges weigh on profit outlook

Barratt Redrow’s average weekly net private sales rates rose 16.4% to 0.64, with the average selling price rising 2.8% to around £380,000.
16,565 new homes were completed last year, below the group’s 16,800-17,200 guidance range due to softer-than-expected demand for its London homes.
The order book improved to £2.9bn, while build cost inflation remained broadly flat. Barratt had a net cash position of around £772mn at year-end.
The integration of Barratt and Redrow delivered £69mn of cost savings last year. This means that 2025 full-year underlying pre-tax profits are expected to land in line with market expectations of £583mn, despite the shortfall of home completions.
Barratt expects to deliver between 17,200-17,800 new homes in the new year, with build cost inflation running between 1-2%. Due to additional building safety charges relating to legacy properties, 2026 full-year pre-tax profits are expected to be around £640mn (consensus: £712mn).
The shares fell 10.0% in early trading.
Barratt Redrow key facts
