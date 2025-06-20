Berkeley: hits full-year targets, new CEO announced

Berkeley full-year revenue rose 1% to £2.5bn. This comes as a 15% increase in completed house sales (4,047 homes) was broadly offset by an 11% decline in average selling prices (£593,000), reflecting a demand shift towards lower priced properties.
Pre-tax profit fell 5% to £529mn, broadly in line with expectations. The order book fell from £1.7bn to £1.4bn, and the company expects this to ‘moderate further’ next year.
Free cash flow was down 17% to £192mn. The group ended the year with net cash of £337mn, ahead of its previous guidance of around £300mn.
Full-year pre-tax profit guidance of around £450mn was slightly below market expectations of £470mn.
Long-time CEO Rob Perrins is set to step down and be replaced by current CFO Richard Stearn at the company’s AGM in September.
The shares were down 8.9% in early trading.
Berkeley key facts
