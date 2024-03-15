Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Share research

Berkeley – profit guidance maintained

Berkeley looks to be sitting on solid ground as the group reiterates its short and medium-term profit guidance.
Berkeley - on track for guidance
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Mar 15, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

0%
View factsheet
Sign up for email updates
Prices delayed by at least 15 minutes

Berkeley’s sales rates in the four months to the end of February have been in line with the prior six months. This level marks a decline of around a third year-on-year.

The order book, which sat at £2.0bn at the half-year mark, has “continued to moderate” over the second half.

The net cash position at year-end is set to be above the half-year level of £422mn.

Berkeley expects to deliver full-year pre-tax profits of around £550mn, in line with current market consensus. Medium-term profit guidance has been reiterated, with at least £1.5bn of pre-tax profits expected over the three financial years ending April 2026.

The previously announced interim dividend of 33.0p per share will be paid on 29 March. Through a combination of dividends and share buybacks, the group plans to return a further £227mn to shareholders by September 2024.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.

Berkeley key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Latest from Share research
Weekly Newsletter
Sign up for Share Insight. Get our Share research team’s key takeaways from the week’s news and articles direct to your inbox every Friday.
Sign up to newsletter
Written by
Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

Our content review process
The aim of Hargreaves Lansdown's financial content review process is to ensure accuracy, clarity, and comprehensiveness of all published materials
Learn more about our commitment to quality
Article history
Published: 15th March 2024