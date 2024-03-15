Berkeley – profit guidance maintained

Berkeley’s sales rates in the four months to the end of February have been in line with the prior six months. This level marks a decline of around a third year-on-year.

The order book, which sat at £2.0bn at the half-year mark, has “continued to moderate” over the second half.

The net cash position at year-end is set to be above the half-year level of £422mn.

Berkeley expects to deliver full-year pre-tax profits of around £550mn, in line with current market consensus. Medium-term profit guidance has been reiterated, with at least £1.5bn of pre-tax profits expected over the three financial years ending April 2026.

The previously announced interim dividend of 33.0p per share will be paid on 29 March. Through a combination of dividends and share buybacks, the group plans to return a further £227mn to shareholders by September 2024.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

