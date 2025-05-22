BT: full-year results in line, soft outlook

BT reported a 2% drop in full-year underlying revenue to £20.4bn. The decline was driven by weakness in its Consumer and Business divisions, which more than offset growth in Openreach and price increases.
Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) rose 1% higher to £8.2bn, driven by entirely by Openreach growth and a tight grip on costs.
Underlying free cash flow improved by 25% to £1.6bn, largely due to the favourable timing of receipts and payments. Net debt. Net debt rose from £19.5bn to £19.8bn.
This year, underlying revenue is expected to decline further to around £20.0bn. Cash profits are expected to land in the £8.2-8.3bn range.
A final dividend of 5.76p per share was announced, taking the full-year total to 8.16p, up 2%.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
Our view
BT key facts
