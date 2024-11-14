Burberry: weak H1 performance, new strategy announced

Burberry’s first-half revenue fell 20% to £1.1bn, ignoring currency impacts. Performance in Asia Pacific was worse than markets expected, but all regions posted double-digit declines.
The group reported an underlying operating loss of £41mn, down from a profit of £223mn last year largely due to the revenue decline.
Free cash flow worsened from £15mn to £184mn due to less cash being generated from operations. Net debt rose from £0.9bn to 1.4bn.
Burberry has announced a new strategy focusing on its heritage and outerwear, in an attempt to “reignite brand desire”.
No full-year guidance was given, but the group plans to deliver £25mn of cost savings before year-end. Burberry said it was “too early” to determine whether first-half losses could be fully offset in the second half.
As previously announced, dividends have been suspended.
The shares rose 5.3% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Burberry key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
