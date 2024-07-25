Centrica – first-half profits slump

Centrica’s first-half underlying revenue fell from £20.5bn to £13.3bn, driven by lower commodity prices and price volatility.

Underlying operating profit halved to £1.0bn. This decline was largely due to the previous year’s one-off cost recoveries being non-recurring, as well as lower market volatility which the group typically benefits from.

Free cash flow fell from £1.4bn to £0.8bn due to lower levels of cash generation by the business. Net cash was £3.2bn at the half-year mark.

Group profitability is expected to be “heavily” weighted to the first half of the year. All Retail energy supply and Optimisation businesses are expected to reach their medium-term profit targets in 2024, two years ahead of schedule.

An interim dividend of 1.5p per share has been announced, up 12.8%. The current share buyback programme has been extended by £200mn.

The shares fell 7.8% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.