Centrica: soft start to the year, but guidance intact

Centrica released a short trading update ahead of its annual general meeting.
British Gas Residential Energy saw a rise in customer numbers but has been negatively impacted by the warmer than normal weather in the second quarter. Full-year underlying operating profits are expected to remain within its medium-term guidance range (£150-£250mn).
Due to challenging market conditions, Centrica Energy (the group’s energy trading arm), is expected to report full-year underlying operating profits towards the lower end of its medium-term target range (£250-£350mn).
Centrica Energy Storage’s underlying operating losses are expected to be at the higher end of its £50-£100mn guidance range.
Centrica does not expect to suffer any material impact as a result of potential global trade restrictions.
2025’s full-year dividend is set to rise by 22% to 5.5p per share.
The shares fell 7.9% in early trading.
Our view
Centrica key facts
