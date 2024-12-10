Centrica: trading in line, £300mn buybacks announced

In a short trading update, Centrica revealed it expects full-year earnings per share to be in line with current market forecast of 18.5p. That’s down nearly 44% on the prior year, and mirrors the first half decline in profitability which was driven by lower commodity prices and lower energy price volatility.

Capital expenditure is to rise over the second half, taking the full-year total to around £600mn. The group expects to finish 2024 with a net cash balance of around £2.6bn, in line with consensus market estimates.

For 2025, all Retail Energy Supply and Optimisation businesses are expected to deliver underlying operating profits within their medium-term target ranges. British Gas Services & Solutions is expected to reach its medium-term target range by 2026.

A further £300mn of share buybacks have been announced and should be completed by September 2025.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.