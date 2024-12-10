Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

Centrica: trading in line, £300mn buybacks announced

Centrica’s making progress towards its medium-term profit targets and announces an extra £300mn of share buybacks.
Centrica - restructure helps profits rise
Aarin Chiekrie
Published Dec 10, 2024

In a short trading update, Centrica revealed it expects full-year earnings per share to be in line with current market forecast of 18.5p. That’s down nearly 44% on the prior year, and mirrors the first half decline in profitability which was driven by lower commodity prices and lower energy price volatility.

Capital expenditure is to rise over the second half, taking the full-year total to around £600mn. The group expects to finish 2024 with a net cash balance of around £2.6bn, in line with consensus market estimates.

For 2025, all Retail Energy Supply and Optimisation businesses are expected to deliver underlying operating profits within their medium-term target ranges. British Gas Services & Solutions is expected to reach its medium-term target range by 2026.

A further £300mn of share buybacks have been announced and should be completed by September 2025.

The shares were broadly flat in early trading.

Our view

Centrica key facts

Aarin Chiekrie
Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

