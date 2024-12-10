Centrica: trading in line, £300mn buybacks announced

In a short trading update, Centrica revealed it expects full-year earnings per share to be in line with current market forecast of 18.5p. That’s down nearly 44% on the prior year, and mirrors the first half decline in profitability which was driven by lower commodity prices and lower energy price volatility.
Capital expenditure is to rise over the second half, taking the full-year total to around £600mn. The group expects to finish 2024 with a net cash balance of around £2.6bn, in line with consensus market estimates.
For 2025, all Retail Energy Supply and Optimisation businesses are expected to deliver underlying operating profits within their medium-term target ranges. British Gas Services & Solutions is expected to reach its medium-term target range by 2026.
A further £300mn of share buybacks have been announced and should be completed by September 2025.
The shares were broadly flat in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Centrica key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.