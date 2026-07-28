Coca-Cola (Q2 Results): another upgrade

Second-quarter net revenue came in at $13.4bn, reflecting organic growth of 6.0% (consensus: 3.5%). The top line beat was driven by better-than-expected volume growth, with positive contributions from all regions, which more than offset weaker-than-expected price growth.

Underlying operating profit also grew 6.0%,ignoring exchange rate impacts, to $4.8bn, ignoring exchange rate impacts.

Free cash flow over the first half was $6.9bn. Net debt fell by $1.6bn to $30.0bn since the beginning of the year.

Full year guidance has been raised, with net revenue expected to grow by around 5% on an organic basis (previously: 4-5%). Underlying earnings per share is now expected to rise by 7-8% (previously: 6-7%).

The shares rose 4.3% in pre-market trading.

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