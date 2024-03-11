Currys – rejects takeover proposals from Elliott

Currys has rejected “multiple attempts” from Elliott Advisors (a US investment firm) to iron out a deal which would see it get taken over.

Prior proposals from Elliott were for the entire share capital of Currys, with offers as high as 67p per share. This represented a large premium to the closing price before the proposal was announced.

As a result, Elliott has confirmed that it will not make a formal offer to Currys.

The shares fell 10.9% following the announcement.

Our view

