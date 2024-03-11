Currys – rejects takeover proposals from Elliott

Currys has rejected “multiple attempts” from Elliott Advisors (a US investment firm) to iron out a deal which would see it get taken over.
Prior proposals from Elliott were for the entire share capital of Currys, with offers as high as 67p per share. This represented a large premium to the closing price before the proposal was announced.
As a result, Elliott has confirmed that it will not make a formal offer to Currys.
The shares fell 10.9% following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Currys key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.