Currys – sales return to growth

Currys' like-for-like revenue grew 2% in final quarter, with sales growing in all regions. In the UK & Ireland, there was improved trading momentum with cost savings more than offsetting inflation.
The sale of its Greek business was completed towards the year-end and generated £156mn of net cash. The group plans to use this money to pay down debt levels.
In the Nordics region, full year underlying operating profit is expected to land ahead of consensus, with sales growing and margins benefiting from higher customer adoption of solutions and services. Pre-tax profit guidance has been upgraded and is expected to land between £115-£120mn, ahead of market expectations. Year-end net cash is expected to be around £95mn.
The shares rose 8.2% following the announcement.
