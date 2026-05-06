Diageo (Q3 Update): good quarter, guidance maintained

Diageo reported third-quarter net sales of $4.5bn, up 0.3% on an organic basis (-2.3% expected). The better-than-expected performance was driven by several regions benefitting from an earlier Easter, and an uplift in trade sales ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
Sales in North America fell 9.4% (-10.0% expected), due to ‘soft market conditions’ and a tough comparable year which benefitted from the pull-forward of sales ahead of US tariffs.
Full-year guidance remains unchanged, with organic net sales expected to decline by between 2-3%. Organic operating profit growth is expected to be flat to low-single digits.
The shares rose 4.8% in early trading.
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Diageo key facts
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