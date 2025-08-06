Disney: solid Q3, profit guidance moved higher

Disney reported third-quarter revenue of $23.7bn, up 2% (expected: 3%). In the Entertainment division, growth in streaming services (Disney+ and Hulu) and content sales were almost entirely offset by double-digit declines in linear networks. The Experiences division saw revenue grow 8%, with positive contributions from theme parks, resorts and cruises.

Segment operating income grew by 8% (expected: 8%) to $4.6bn, with strong growth in the Sports and Experiences divisions partially offset by declines in Entertainment.

Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2025 increased from $4.5bn to $7.5bn, largely due to increased profits and favourable timing of tax payments. Net debt was $36.9bn at period-end.

In the fourth quarter, the group expects more than 10 million Disney+ and Hulu subscriber adds, heavily weighted towards Hulu. Full-year underlying earnings per share (EPS) had a small upgrade, now expected to grow by 18% to $5.85.

The shares fell 1.2% in pre-market trading.

Our view

Disney had a strong third quarter, with numbers largely landing in line with market expectations. Linear networks have continued their long-running decline, but performance is improving in other parts of the business, leading to a small upgrade to profit guidance.

Disney is a three-headed monster. Linear TV/sports, theme parks, and streaming each have their own unique complexities. And it’s rare that the external factors that benefit each segment blow favourably at the same time.

In streaming, profitability has continued to improve sharply, albeit from a low base. Disney’s edge is its pre-existing stable of intellectual property. It has a pre-loaded and pre-approved content cupboard.

Getting a streaming service off the ground wasn’t cheap. But with most of the groundwork now in place, operations are being streamlined. New subscribers can be added with little additional cost, meaning any new subscription revenue largely flows straight down to the profit line. And after years of struggle, streaming profit growth is more than offsetting linear TV declines.

While recent progress is commendable, we’re wary that the competitive landscape remains very tricky. Disney is still a long way behind industry leader Netflix when it comes to pricing power and subscriber loyalty.

Then there's the Experiences segment (theme parks, cruises, etc) which is still Disney’s largest profit driver. These are another way for Disney to juice the same intellectual property for cash over and over again.

We continue to think parks are a strong asset, with loyal fans likely to flock to the gates for years to come. Despite the growing uncertainty that’s been stirred up by tariffs and the opening of a rival theme park in Orlando, Disney theme parks continue to perform well. But this part of the business is more likely to be sensitive to consumer sentiment and see peaks and troughs.

At nearly $37bn, Disney is carrying a fair whack of debt. A lot of that's a hangover from the mega-merger with Fox. The group's improved and substantial free cash flow means we aren't overly concerned.

There’s no denying it, Disney’s an excellent brand. Growth in the streaming business is likely to be the main driver of sentiment in the near term, and we’re happy that profits are flowing in from this side of the business. But given the highly competitive streaming landscape and potential for headwinds at its theme parks, the current valuation looks about right to us.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The media industry’s ESG risk is relatively low. Product governance is the key risk driver, alongside business ethics, labour relations and data privacy & security.

According to Sustainalytics, Disney’s management of ESG risk is average.

Disney’s audit committee oversees cybersecurity and data security risks, and detection processes are periodically tested. But it’s not disclosed whether privacy risk assessments or external security audits are conducted regularly.