Legal & General: H1 profits ahead of expectations

Legal & General reported a 6% rise in first-half underlying operating profit to £859mn (£816mn expected). Performance was driven by the retail and institutional divisions, partly offset by declines in asset management.
Pension risk transfer (bulk annuity) business more than doubled to £3.4bn with an additional £1.7bn written since period end. Assets under management fell 1% to £1.1trn.
The Solvency II coverage ratio, a measure of balance sheet strength, fell from 232% at the start of the year to 217%. That reflects dividend payments and the almost complete £500mn buyback.
A half-year dividend of 6.12p was announced, up 2%.
The shares fell 3.9% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Legal & General key facts
All ratios are sourced from LSEG Datastream, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.