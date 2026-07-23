easyJet (Q3 Update): profits under pressure

easyJet’s third-quarter revenue rose 2% to £3.0bn (£2.9bn expected). Growth in its Airline business was driven by higher ancillary sales, which more than offset a small decline in passenger numbers. The Holiday business saw revenue climb 14% higher, helped by high single-digit customer growth.

Underlying pre-tax profit fell by 70% to £85mn, driven by higher fuel and operational costs.

The net cash position declined 18% to £0.7bn.

The Airline business has sold 68% of its fourth-quarter seats, down two percentage points from last year, with pricing broadly flat. The Holiday business has sold 87% of its fourth-quarter capacity.

No full-year underlying pre-tax profit guidance was given, however, market forecasts have fallen since the half-year mark and now suggest an 81% decline to around £129mn.

The shares rose 5.6% in early trading.

Our view

easyJet’s third-quarter update didn’t bring many surprises. Revenues kept moving higher, driven by a strong performance in the Holidays business. But costs are rising faster, putting major pressure on profits. Despite the challenging outlook, the shares reacted positively as the potential for a takeover remains a possibility.

easyJet’s management has agreed in principle to accept a £7.15 per share bid from asset management firm, Apollo, which has until 7 August to make a firm offer. If it happens, it’ll be up to regulators and shareholders to decide if the deal goes ahead. In the meantime, the previous suitor Castlelake, or a new bidder, could still table improved terms.

Back to everyday business, easyJet has been doing most things right of late. The no-frills airline is upgrading its fleet to newer, more efficient planes, stimulating demand, and setting up new strategic hubs in popular locations like Milan and Rome.

Selling extras to existing passengers is also a key part of the game plan. So-called ancillary revenues are things like extra baggage, legroom and food. This is a highly lucrative area, and recent growth has been impressive.

The package holiday arm continues to deliver strong growth. Revenue has been growing at double-digit rates and pre-tax profits have hit targets ahead of schedule, accounting for more than a third of the group’s total last year. Given that the addressable market for package holidays is huge, there’s a big growth opportunity ahead for this segment if it can keep nailing delivery.

Then there’s the big issue – fuel. easyJet operates with single-digit margins and historically spends around 25% of its revenue on fuel. That makes it one of the European airlines more sensitive to fuel price fluctuations, and elevated fuel prices have taken a big toll on both costs and demand. That’s led easyJet to reduce some flight frequencies and raise minimum ticket prices, so the near-term profit outlook remains challenging.

This comes at an inconvenient time. easyJet is in the middle of upgrading its fleet – an expensive endeavour. Granted, the balance sheet is currently one of the strongest in the sector. But with free cash flows now forecast to turn negative for the next few years, debts look set to stack up. Although this is manageable, it means dividends and share buybacks will likely take a hit.

If the Apollo deal goes through, easyJet shareholders could be rewarded with some modest upside. A better bid could still emerge, but holding out for more carries some risk. In the meantime, the benefits of easyJet’s strong operational performance remain overshadowed by higher fuel prices and a tougher macroeconomic backdrop.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) risk

The transport industry is medium risk in terms of ESG, with European firms managing them better than others. Carbon emissions, product governance, and quality & safety are the biggest risk drivers. Other key areas are emissions, effluents & waste, labour relations, and employee health & safety.

According to Sustainalytics, easyJet’s management of ESG risk is strong.

Its policy addressing environmental issues is very strong and executive remuneration is explicitly linked to sustainability performance targets. An adequate whistleblower policy is also in place. However, easyJet’s overall ESG reporting falls short of best practice.