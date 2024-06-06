Fevertree – market share gains help boost sales

Fevertree has gained market share across its regions, which has helped to deliver sales growth year-to-date.

In the UK, innovation across Rum, Vodka and other spirits has helped strengthen the group’s category-leading position. The brand continues to grow in Europe, ahead of the broader mixer category.

The group said it remains “comfortable” with full-year expectations, which point to sales growth of around 8% and underlying cash profit margins of around 15%.

The shares rose 2.4% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.