Haleon – full-year guidance maintained

Haleon reported first-quarter revenue of £2.9bn, up 3.0% on an organic basis and ignoring exchange rate impacts. This growth was driven entirely by higher prices as a tough comparative period meant volumes slipped 2.0% lower, which was worse than markets expected.

Underlying operating profit saw organic growth of 12.8%, to £707mn. Operational efficiencies and higher prices helped drive improved profitability, with the associated margin rising 2.2 percentage points to 24.2%.

Full-year guidance has been reiterated. Organic revenue growth of 4-6% is expected, with underlying operating profits to grow ahead of this rate.

The group completed around £315mn of share buybacks in the first quarter, with that total set to rise to £500mn in 2024.

The shares fell 1.9% following the announcement.

Our view

