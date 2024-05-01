Haleon – full-year guidance maintained

Haleon reported first-quarter revenue of £2.9bn, up 3.0% on an organic basis and ignoring exchange rate impacts. This growth was driven entirely by higher prices as a tough comparative period meant volumes slipped 2.0% lower, which was worse than markets expected.
Underlying operating profit saw organic growth of 12.8%, to £707mn. Operational efficiencies and higher prices helped drive improved profitability, with the associated margin rising 2.2 percentage points to 24.2%.
Full-year guidance has been reiterated. Organic revenue growth of 4-6% is expected, with underlying operating profits to grow ahead of this rate.
The group completed around £315mn of share buybacks in the first quarter, with that total set to rise to £500mn in 2024.
The shares fell 1.9% following the announcement.
Our view
HL view to follow.
Haleon key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.