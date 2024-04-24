Heineken – volumes improve, full-year guidance unchanged

Heineken reported underlying net revenue of €6.8bn in the first quarter, up by 9.4% on an organic basis, which was ahead of market expectations. This was driven by a healthy mix of both price and volume growth.

Beer volumes were up by 4.7% on an organic basis, helped by growth across all regions. Premium beer volumes outperformed the wider portfolio, with Heineken volumes growing fastest at 12.9%.

The full-year outlook remains unchanged. Underlying operating profit’s expected to grow at low-to-high single digits, while underlying net profit is set to grow at a slower pace.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.