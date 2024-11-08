IAG: Q3 profit beat, new share buybacks

IAG’s third-quarter revenue rose 7.9% to €9.3bn. This was largely due to increased passenger capacity and planes being more full on average.

Operating profit grew 15.4% to €2.0bn, which was well ahead of market expectations. This was driven by the increased revenue and lower fuel costs.

Net debt was €6.2bn, down from €9.2bn at the beginning of the year.

No full-year profit guidance was given, but capacity is set to grow by 5% in the fourth quarter.

A new €350mn share buyback programme has been announced and is expected to be completed by the end of February 2025.

The shares rose 6.3% in early trading.

Our view

