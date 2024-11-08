IAG: Q3 profit beat, new share buybacks

IAG’s third-quarter revenue rose 7.9% to €9.3bn. This was largely due to increased passenger capacity and planes being more full on average.
Operating profit grew 15.4% to €2.0bn, which was well ahead of market expectations. This was driven by the increased revenue and lower fuel costs.
Net debt was €6.2bn, down from €9.2bn at the beginning of the year.
No full-year profit guidance was given, but capacity is set to grow by 5% in the fourth quarter.
A new €350mn share buyback programme has been announced and is expected to be completed by the end of February 2025.
The shares rose 6.3% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
IAG key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.