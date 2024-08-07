Ibstock: H1 revenue and profits fall

Ibstock’s half-year revenue fell 20% to £178mn, below market expectations of £204mn. The miss was driven by worse residential sales volumes and a “modest reduction in selling prices”.

Underlying cash profit (EBITDA) fell 40% to £38mn, in line with group expectations.

Underlying free cash flow improved from an outflow of £22mn to an outflow of £16mn, reflecting lower levels of investment into the business. Net debt rose by £49mn to £138mn.

The group is “encouraged” by an “improving trend in sector lead indicators”, but their impact on the current financial year is likely to be limited. As a result, second-half underlying cash profits are set to be broadly in line with the prior year’s £44mn.

An interim dividend of 1.5p per share has been announced, down from 3.4p last year.

The shares rose 1.6% following the announcement.

Our view

