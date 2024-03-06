Ibstock – revenue and profits fall, demand remains subdued

Ibstock’s full-year revenue fell 21% to £406mn, reflecting “significantly lower” sales volumes in its residential construction markets. Brick prices remained stable throughout the year.

Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) fell 23% to £107mn. This was in line with prior group expectations, driven by the falling revenue.

Underlying free cash flows worsened from an inflow of £50mn to an outflow of £16mn. Net debt rose from £46mn to £101mn.

Ibstock expects residential construction markets to remain subdued throughout 2024. Cost-cutting measures are expected to deliver around £15mn of savings this year.

A final dividend of 3.6p per share has been announced. That takes the full-year total to 7.0p, down from 8.8p.

The shares fell 1.7% following the announcement.

Our View

