Ibstock – revenue and profits fall, demand remains subdued

Ibstock’s full-year revenue fell 21% to £406mn, reflecting “significantly lower” sales volumes in its residential construction markets. Brick prices remained stable throughout the year.
Underlying cash profits (EBITDA) fell 23% to £107mn. This was in line with prior group expectations, driven by the falling revenue.
Underlying free cash flows worsened from an inflow of £50mn to an outflow of £16mn. Net debt rose from £46mn to £101mn.
Ibstock expects residential construction markets to remain subdued throughout 2024. Cost-cutting measures are expected to deliver around £15mn of savings this year.
A final dividend of 3.6p per share has been announced. That takes the full-year total to 7.0p, down from 8.8p.
The shares fell 1.7% following the announcement.
Our View
HL View to follow.
Ibstock key facts
All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.
This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.