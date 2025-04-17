J Sainsbury: full-year results as expected, soft guidance

Sainsbury reported full-year retail sales of £31.6bn, up 3.1%. Growth was driven by a 4.6% uplift in grocery sales as volumes grew ahead of the broader market. This more than offset a 2.7% decline at Argos.
Retail underlying operating profit rose 7.2% to £1.0bn, fuelled by top line growth and the ongoing cost-cutting programme.
Free cash flow fell by £0.1bn to £0.5bn due to higher levels of investment and unfavourable timing of supplier and customer payments. Net debt rose by £0.2bn to £5.8bn at year-end.
Full-year guidance points to retail underlying operating profits of around £1bn (£1.1bn expected), and retail free cash flow of more than £0.5bn.
A final dividend of 9.7p per share has been announced, taking the full-year total to 13.6p, up 3.8%. A new share buyback programme and special dividend have been announced, expected to total at least £450mn.
The shares rose 3.6% in early trading.
