JD Sports: meets full-year expectations, Q1 sales growth slows

JD Sports' full-year sales grew organically by 5.8% to £11.5bn, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. All regions saw growth except the UK.

Underlying profit before tax was £923mn, in line with the group’s guidance, but 2.9% down on last year. Profitability was impacted by lower gross margins, increased infrastructure investment and higher borrowing costs related to the recent Hibbett and Courir acquisitions.

Free cash flow was improved by £0.1bn to £0.7bn. Net debt rose from £1.5bn to £3.0bn, reflecting increased borrowing to finance acquisitions.

Organic sales growth in the first quarter of this year was 3.1%, in-line with group expectations. No full-year guidance was given, but market consensus points to full-year underlying pre-tax profits of £890mn.

A final dividend of 0.67p per share was announced, bringing the full-year total to 1.0p, up 11.1%. The group has commenced a share buyback programme of £100.0mn, which it expects to complete by the end of July 2025.

The shares fell 9.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.