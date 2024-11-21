Share your thoughts on our News & Insights section. Complete our survey to help us improve.

JD Sports: sales growth slows in Q3

JD Sports expects profits to come in at the lower end of guidance as sales growth slows in the period.
Published Nov 21, 2024

JD Sports’ organic sales growth slowed to 5.4% in the third quarter, down from the 6.1% growth seen year-to-date. Performance was mixed as growth slowed across North America and Asia Pacific, while declines narrowed in the UK, and growth improved slightly in Europe.

A strong start to the quarter, helped by back-to-school sales, was offset by “trading volatility in October” as promotional activity increased in the sector.

Its acquisition of French brand Courir is set to “complete shortly” as all regulator conditions have now been satisfied.

Full-year pre-tax profits are now expected to be at the lower end of its previously lowered £955-1,035mn guidance.

The shares fell 13.7% in early trading.

Our view

HL view to follow.

JD Sports key facts

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

