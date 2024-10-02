JD Sports: sales improve over the first half

JD Sports reported first-half organic revenue growth of 6.4% to £5.0bn. Europe, North America and Asia Pacific all posted double-digit growth, while the UK posted a decline reflecting a challenging and volatile market.
Underlying pre-tax profits were up 3.4% to £405.6mn, ignoring currency impacts. Despite an increase in operating margin, profit growth was held back by rising finance charges.
Free cash flow fell from £99.0mn to £88.4mn. Net debt, including leases, rose from £1.1bn to £2.8bn largely as a result of the Hibbett acquisition.
Full-year guidance has been reiterated, expecting underlying pre-tax profits of between £955-£1,035mn. But this now includes a £25mn contribution from Hibbett, which was previously excluded, implying a small downgrade to the full-year outlook.
An interim dividend of 0.33p per share was announced, up 10%.
The shares fell 3.8% following the announcement.
Our view
JD Sports key facts
