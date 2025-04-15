LVMH: Q1 sales miss expectations

LVMH’s first-quarter organic sales fell 3% to €20.3bn, missing market expectations of €21.3bn. All divisions saw sales decline except Watches & Jewellery.
The Fashion & Leather Goods division, which accounts for around half of total sales, saw a 5% decline as falling volumes more than offset higher prices.
The Wines & Spirits division saw the biggest decline, with sales falling 9% (-4% expected). This was driven by weak demand for Cognac in the US and China, as well as a normalisation in demand for champagne.
Despite the weak quarter, LVMH believes it is “well positioned to continue to gain market share”. There is also room to increase production in the US to help mitigate tariff impacts.
The shares fell 7.4% in early trading.
Our view
HL view to follow.
LVMH key facts
