McDonald’s: misses Q1 expectations, but guidance unchanged

McDonald’s first-quarter revenue fell 2% to $6.0bn, ignoring exchange rate impacts. Declines were largely driven by weakness in the US, which helped offset an increase in store count. Like-for-like sales were down 1%, below market expectations to remain broadly flat.
Operating profit fell 1% to $2.6bn, below market expectations of $2.8bn.
CEO Chris Kempczinski said that consumers are “grappling with uncertainty”, but full-year guidance remains unchanged. The group expects nearly 1,800 net new stores and operating margins to be in the mid-to-high 40% range.
The shares fell 1.9% in pre-market trading.
