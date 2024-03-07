Welcome to HL's reimagined News, Insights and Research experience. Find out more

Melrose – profits rise as margins improve

Melrose benefits from a strong performance in its engines division, which is fuelling an uplift in its profitability.
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst
Published Mar 7, 2024

No recommendation - No news or research item is a personal recommendation to deal. All investments can fall as well as rise in value so you could get back less than you invest.

Melrose’s full-year underlying revenue rose 13.4% to £3.4bn, reflecting double-digit growth in both its Engines and Structures divisions.

Underlying operating profits grew 165% to £390mn. This was largely driven by the Engines division, which is benefiting from a recovery in global flying hours and improved margins.

Underlying free cash flow improved from an outflow of £35mn to an inflow of £113mn. After adjusting for items related to the Dowlais demerger, net debt grew from £487mn to £572mn.

In 2024, revenue is expected to come in between £3.6-3.75bn. Underlying operating profits are expected to land in the £550-570mn range, before accounting for around £30mn worth of corporate costs.

A final dividend of 3.5p per share has been announced, taking the full-year total to 5.0p. £93mn worth of share buybacks were completed in 2023.

The shares fell 3.6% following the announcement.

Our view

Melrose key facts

All ratios are sourced from Refinitiv, based on previous day’s closing values. Please remember yields are variable and not a reliable indicator of future income. Keep in mind key figures shouldn’t be looked at on their own – it’s important to understand the big picture.

This article is original Hargreaves Lansdown content, published by Hargreaves Lansdown. It was correct as at the date of publication, and our views may have changed since then. Unless otherwise stated estimates, including prospective yields, are a consensus of analyst forecasts provided by Refinitiv. These estimates are not a reliable indicator of future performance. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Investments rise and fall in value so investors could make a loss.

This article is not advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any investment.No view is given on the present or future value or price of any investment, and investors should form their own view on any proposed investment.This article has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and is considered a marketing communication.Non - independent research is not subject to FCA rules prohibiting dealing ahead of research, however HL has put controls in place(including dealing restrictions, physical and information barriers) to manage potential conflicts of interest presented by such dealing.Please see our full non - independent research disclosure for more information.
Aarin Chiekrie
Equity Analyst

Aarin is a member of the Equity Research team. Alongside our other analysts, he provides regular research and analysis on individual companies and wider sectors. Having a keen interest in global economics, he knows how macro-events can impact individual companies.

