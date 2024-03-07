Melrose – profits rise as margins improve

Melrose’s full-year underlying revenue rose 13.4% to £3.4bn, reflecting double-digit growth in both its Engines and Structures divisions.

Underlying operating profits grew 165% to £390mn. This was largely driven by the Engines division, which is benefiting from a recovery in global flying hours and improved margins.

Underlying free cash flow improved from an outflow of £35mn to an inflow of £113mn. After adjusting for items related to the Dowlais demerger, net debt grew from £487mn to £572mn.

In 2024, revenue is expected to come in between £3.6-3.75bn. Underlying operating profits are expected to land in the £550-570mn range, before accounting for around £30mn worth of corporate costs.

A final dividend of 3.5p per share has been announced, taking the full-year total to 5.0p. £93mn worth of share buybacks were completed in 2023.

The shares fell 3.6% following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.