National Grid – full-year profits up, announces £6.8bn rights issue

National Grid’s full-year revenue fell 8% to £19.9bn. Underlying operating profits rose 6% to £4.8bn, ignoring the impact of exchange rates. This was largely driven by higher allowed revenues in the UK Transmission business and higher rates in the US.
Free cash flow fell from £105mn to £87mn. Net debt increased from £41.0bn to 43.6bn.
National Grid plans to invest around £60bn in upgrading its energy infrastructure over the five years ending March 2029. To fund this, a rights issue has been announced where investors can buy 7 new shares for every 24 they already own, at a discount of roughly a third. Issuing these new equity shares is expected to raise around £6.8bn of cash.
A final dividend of 39.12p per share was announced, taking the full-year total to 58.52p, up 6%.
The shares fell 7.4% following the announcement.
