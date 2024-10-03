National Grid: trading in line with expectations

In a short trading update ahead of more detailed half-year results, National Grid confirmed its first-half performance has been in line with management expectations. As is typical, underlying earnings per share (EPS) is expected to be weighted to the second half.

In the UK, operating profit is expected to be split fairly evenly across the year. Compared to previous guidance, an additional contribution of around £70mn is expected from the Electricity System Operator.

In the US, operating profits are expected to be weighted to the second half.

The shares were broadly flat following the announcement.

Our view

HL view to follow.